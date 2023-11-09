Azerbaijani news forming agenda of Armenian social networks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Azerbaijani news are forming the agenda of Armenian social networks, Trend reports.

The most read news by Armenians on X (Twitter) social network are related to Azerbaijan.

In particular, the Victory Parade in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi and the speech of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the parade became a trend among the Armenian users.

The parade in Khankendi on the occasion of Victory Day commemorating liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war and the speech of President Ilham Aliyev took place on November 8.

