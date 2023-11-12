Azerbaijan Army holds number of events on occasion of Constitution Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a number of events were held in the Azerbaijan Army on the occasion of 12 November - Constitution Day, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthem was performed.

The speakers highlighted the historical significance of the adoption of the new constitution, prepared under the leadership of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev after the restoration of independence, and emphasized that November 12 was declared Constitution Day by the order of the National Leader dated February 6, 1996.

28 years after its adoption, the Constitution consisting of 5 sections, 12 chapters and 158 articles was supplemented and amended by referendum in 2002, 2009 and 2016.

It was noted that due to the resolute will and far-sighted policy of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, after the occupation and ensuring territorial integrity, the constitutional system was restored in all regions of our republic. Today Constitution Day is celebrated with great pride in the whole country.