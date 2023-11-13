Azerbaijan condemns delivery of armored vehicles by France to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan strongly condemns France's shipment of "Bastion" offensive armored vehicles to Armenia, the Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in response to questions about France sending military equipment to Armenia.

The spokesman noted that transfer of the mentioned military equipment will serve reinforcing the destructive actions in the region and the military potential of Armenia which kept part of the territories of Azerbaijan under the occupation for almost 30 years, and still does not refrain from its aggressive policy.

"These steps by France, which presents itself as an advocate of international law and a country supporting peace and stability in the region, puts under serious question the efforts for normalization of relations based on the respect for and recognition of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and international borders of countries in the region, thus serving to destabilization of the situation," Hajizada mentioned.

"Against the backdrop of smearing campaign and destructive actions by France against Azerbaijan in the region, these steps, which adds to the militarization policy of Armenia, attests to the fact of France’s erroneous interests in the region," the official also said.

"Armenia and France should end armament and militarization policy in the region, and finally understand that there is no alternative to peace and stability in the region," he pointed out.

"We call upon the international community to refrain from delivering weapons and creating conditions for such a delivery to Armenia, which is known as a country with its aggressive policy and actions, and to end and condemn such illegitimate activities that prevents the establishment of peace and prosperity in the region," added Hajizada.

The footage depicting the transit of French military equipment bound for Armenia via Georgia has been circulated on social media.

On the night of November 12, French Bastion multi-purpose armored vehicles, manufactured by Acmat, were loaded in the Georgian port of Poti.

