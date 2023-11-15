Agreement on Azerbaijan's construction work in Türkiye's Kahramanmarash approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A new agreement with Türkiye was discussed at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The draft law of Azerbaijan on approval of "Agreement on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on construction of residential houses, elementary school, kindergarten and cultural center in Kahramanmarash province of Türkiye" was included in the agenda of the meeting.

According to the agreement, Azerbaijan will spend 100 million manat ($58.8 million) on the construction of residential houses, schools, kindergartens and other infrastructure.

After discussion, the document was put to vote and adopted.

