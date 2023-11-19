Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President of Iraq arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 19 November 2023 15:20 (UTC +04:00)
President of Iraq arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor has greeted the distinguished guest at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were raised.

President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid was welcomed at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov and other officials.

President of Iraq arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Iraq arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Iraq arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Iraq arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Iraq arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Iraq arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more