Women in Guiana still not free - French Guiana's rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Women suffered the most from slavery and colonization in French Guiana, member of the movement For Social Freedom and Decolonization of French Guiana Maurice Pindard told Trend.

"For four centuries, we were enslaved. Women and children were the most affected since they were not treated as people. The familial unit was destroyed. However, even after being freed from slavery, women had few rights and freedom because males held the same mindset," he said.

Baku hosts an international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women". The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.

