Azerbaijan destroying fortifications created during Armenian occupation (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 21. Artificial fortifications created by the Armenians on the territory of Azerbaijan during the occupation are being destroyed, Trend's Karabakh bureau said.

Iron grids made of cables for anti-aircraft defense purposes have been discovered and dismantled.

Such defensive structures were first discovered in the direction of Hadrut, and later in the territory of the liberated Gyzyl Kangarli village in the Aghdam district after the 2020 second Karabakh war.

This "method", used to prevent aerial attacks, was also used in the mountains of the Shusha and Lachin districts. It was intended to prevent the flights of the Azerbaijani Army's aviation at low altitudes during large-scale military operations.

Thick cables, with a total length of over 1,000 meters, stretched from one mountain to another, along with other cables attached to them approximately every 40 meters, hanging down, are considered a serious and cunning obstacle.

