Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian defense ministers to convoke in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. A trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia - Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Yasar Guler and Juansher Burchuladze will be held in Baku today, Trend reports.

Türkiye's Guler has already arrived in Baku.

The ministers will talk about the future of military and defense cooperation between the three countries, as well as joint exercises and other matters.

The last meeting in a similar format was held in Turkish Kars city in February of this year.

