Armenia delayed response to Azerbaijan's peace proposals for 70 days - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. On 21 of November Armenia sent its comments with regard to Azerbaijan’s proposals on the text of peace treaty, which was submitted on 11 of September 2023. Thus, Armenia has delayed its response for 70 days, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a phone call with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

"70 day long delay demonstrates again that Armenia misuses the text of the peace treaty as a pretext for the prolongation negotiations process," President Ilham Aliyev said.

During the telephone conversation the sides also exchanged views with respect to the upcoming meeting of the Commissions on the delimitation of the state borders which will take place on 30 of November at the Azerbaijan-Armenia conditional border.