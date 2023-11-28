President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Mauritania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania – Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop our friendly relations and cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral basis, taking advantage of the existing opportunities for the welfare of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.