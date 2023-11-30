Meeting of commissions on border delimitation between Azerbaijan, Armenia starts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. A meeting of the commissions on delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has begun, the office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mger Grigoryan said, Trend reports.

The event is being held on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The negotiations are attended by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan.

To note, on November 21, the Armenian Foreign Ministry responded to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry's statement by saying that Yerevan is prepared to join in talks with Baku.

Armenia reaffirms its political will to mend relations with Azerbaijan, as well as efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus, according to the statement.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijan is willing to begin bilateral discussions with Armenia to hasten the signing of a peace treaty.

