President Ilham Aliyev invites UAE President to visit Azerbaijan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Climate Action Summit, which will be organized on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the city of Dubai.

President Ilham Aliyev has invited the President of the UAE to visit Azerbaijan.

The invitation was accepted with satisfaction.