Impertinency of Armenian diplomacy knows no bounds - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. There is no limit to the shameless behavior of Armenian diplomacy, Western Azerbaijan Community responded to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's statements, Trend reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community's statement has been made in response to the statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who accused Azerbaijan of “aggression”, “ethnic cleansing”, and non-constructivism.

"Such a statement by an official of the country that has occupied Azerbaijani territories for 30 years, carried out ethnic cleansing, and denied even the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Armenia is politically immoral," the Community said.

"This is the same Ararat Mirzoyan who, during the second Karabakh war, standing in October on the sovereign territories of another country, Azerbaijan, imagined himself a "brilliant military commander" and made statements like "We are strong. We will win. Long live the Armenian army!". One of the reasons why the Armenian people took to the streets in anger after the act of surrender on November 10 were probably the unsubstantiated statements of people like Ararat Mirzoyan during the second Karabakh war," the Western Azerbaijan Community noted.

The Western Azerbaijan Community once again emphasized that one of the reasons for Armenia's failure is the Dashnak and caveman Armenian diplomacy.

"As for the "Crossroads of Peace" initiative recently launched by Armenia, first of all, we would like to note that most of the communications envisaged by the project pass through the territories where we once lived and then were deported. In addition, Armenia has been preventing the opening of communications in the region for a long time, and in order to change this narrative and weaken Azerbaijan's position, it has put forward such a utopian idea as the "Crossroads of Peace." Armenia has no capacity to realize this project. Armenia is still engaged in utopia," the community added.

