Azerbaijan's FM Jeyhun Bayramov departs on working visit to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov departed on a working visit to the Russian Federation on December 4 to participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian littoral countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to speak at the meeting and hold bilateral meetings.

Foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries will meet in Moscow on December 5 under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan - are scheduled to participate in the meeting.

