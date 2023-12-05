West shows Christian solidarity with Armenia - Trend News Agency deputy director (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Western world demonstrates Christian solidarity with Armenia, and this has always been the case, said the Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, head of the Turkic World media platform Rufiz Hafizoglu during the program BAKU Aktual on Baku TV (news channel), Trend reports.

Commenting on the arming of Armenia by France and other states, Hafizoglu said it is an attempt to push the region into a new conflict.

"Armenia is a 'Trojan horse' of the Western World and the US in the region," Hafizoglu said.

VIDEO:

