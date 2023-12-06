Azerbaijanis to return peacefully to West Azerbaijan - MP Aziz Alakbarli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijanis have firmly stated that they will peacefully return to West Azerbaijan, stated Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli during a hearing in the Parliament on “A call from the past to the future: Youth's view of the philosophy of return to Western Azerbaijan”, Trend reports.

According to his words, the return will be possible after receiving a full guarantee of the safety of the people returning there.

Alakbarli noted that the rights that the returning Azerbaijanis should also have the rights of citizens of Armenia.

"All conditions should be created in all state structures of Armenia for the participation of our compatriots as full citizens, solutions to social and labor problems, rights to representation in state affairs should be ensured. All this is reflected in our concept," he said.

"We have been able to bring our problems to the world community in a short time. Seven documents of the Western Azerbaijan Community were distributed as an official UN document over the past year," Alakbarli added.

