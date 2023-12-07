Blinken eager to host Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Washington - James O'Brien

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. US State Secretary Antony Blinken is eager to host Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said, Trend reports.

"Had positive and constructive meetings in Baku. As I told President Aliyev, the U.S. welcomes visits by the Central Bank Governor and Energy Minister, and Secretary Blinken looks forward to hosting foreign ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace negotiations," he wrote on his page on X.

Meanwhile, FM Jeyhun Bayramov met with James O'Brien on December 6. The meeting revolved around the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, the current situation in the region, as well as the prospects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.