Iranian Navy delegation visits Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. A delegation headed by Commander of the Navy Forces of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Admiral Irani, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and the 'N' military unit of the Azerbaijani Navy.

The delegation arriving at the institute first laid flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev built on the territory of the Institute, honoring his glorious memory.

The guests were given a briefing on the history of the creation and activity of the institute.

After familiarization with the departments and cadets' training process, the guests were given detailed information on combat training activities carried out with the personnel in the N Military Unit of the Navy, and their questions were answered," the defense ministry reported.

