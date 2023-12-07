Turkish army general visits Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Second Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Irfan Ozsertand and the delegation headed by him have visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 15th high-level meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish military dialog being held in Baku.

The guests first visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev built in front of the headquarters of the institute, as well as the memorial complex in honor of the Institute's pupils fallen in the second Karabakh war.

Army General Irfan Ozsertand left a memorable entry in the Book of Honorary Guests of the Military Institute.

At the meeting with the Turkish delegation, the rector of the National Defense University, professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev greeted the guests and expressed pleasure to see them in Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed current activities and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the military-educational field. The guests were familiarized with the conditions created at the Military Institute to organize quality education. The Turkish delegation was thoroughly informed about the activities of the institute.

In conclusion, a photo was taken in remembrance of the visit.

