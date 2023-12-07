Azerbaijan owns strong drive for innovation and digital transformation - Turkish company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan has a strong drive for innovation and digital transformation, founder and CEO of Turkish G Teknoloji Bilişim industrial and trading company Mine Taskaya said, Trend reports.

"Our organization was created 23 years ago, and throughout that time we have gathered extensive knowledge. We have customers from many industries, including not just banks and insurance firms but also holding corporations and state trading enterprises in Türkiye. We design items based on the needs of our consumers. At the same time, we work with the world's greatest technological businesses. Azerbaijan is a very powerful country with numerous large corporations. These businesses only require a technological leap and digital transformation," Taskaya noted.

The CEO of the company emphasized that, with all its experience, the company will make a great contribution to the sphere of technologies in Azerbaijan.

"The most essential thing for our organization is to provide clients with a high level of service through goods and areas of expertise, increasing their competitiveness in local and global marketplaces," Mine Taskaya noted.

"Azerbaijan has a strong desire for innovation and digital transformation, both in government and in structures. We've been doing business with many firms and countries for many years, but we've never been more motivated than we are right now. Azerbaijan is buzzing with vitality. We sense a strong call to innovate here, which motivates us greatly. We believe we need to establish a business here. I am confident that, looking back in 5–10 years, we will see very positive consequences from our work in Azerbaijan. We are honored to be a part of the value chain," she added.

Baku hosted the second stage of the event "Getting to Know the Turkish Technology Market," organized by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA). Representatives of 19 leading ICT companies in Türkiye participated in the event, which was held within the framework of cooperation with key industry players such as the Turkish Communications Technology Cluster (HTK), the Turkish Software Industry Association (YASAD), and the Turkish Service Exporters Association (HIB).

