Azerbaijan, Armenia make encouraging step forward - Richard Hoagland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan and Armenia have made ab encouraging step forward, Ambassador (ret.) Richard E. Hoagland told Trend.

“The joint statement by the presidential administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the office of the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia is a most welcome and encouraging step forward, especially because it was reached by both sides without third-party assistance or mediation,” he said.

Hoagland pointed out that while outside powers can offer encouragement, a true and lasting peace that will be implemented for the long term will ultimately have to come solely from Baku and Yerevan themselves.

“Both Armenia and Azerbaijan are indeed moving in that direction and should be applauded because their work together, and their increasing mutual trust, will lead to enhanced peace, security, and prosperity for the entire south Caucasus region,” he concluded.

Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan’s bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.