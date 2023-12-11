Azerbaijani FM meets with Slovakian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework of a working visit to Belgium to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries, held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of Slovakia Juraj Blanar, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his congratulations to the Slovak minister on his appointment and wished him success in his activities.

There was expressed satisfaction with the current level of ties between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, developing in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. It was noted that the current political dialogue, mutual visits and contacts between the two countries have made an important contribution to the development of relations.

Issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the field of economy and trade, energy security, culture, tourism, education, transport and other areas, including elements of regional and international security were also discussed. The intention of Slovak companies to participate in joint investment, restoration and construction projects in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions is highly appreciated. It was noted that the massive contamination of the territories of Azerbaijan during the period of occupation with mines and explosives is the main obstacle to restoration and reconstruction work, as well as to ensuring the safe return of internally displaced persons to their homes. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in combating the mine threat was noted with satisfaction.

Detailed information was provided on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as Azerbaijan's efforts towards normalizing relations with Armenia and promoting a peace agenda.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.