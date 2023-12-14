US welcomes Türkiye's productive role in normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. US welcomes Türkiye's productive role in normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on December 14, Trend reports.

"In all the conversations between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan that is a topic is a part of the conversation. That is something that they regularly discuss when they either get together in person or when they talk on the phone. We welcome Türkiye playing a productive role in resolving this conflict. We agree with what the foreign minister said that peace is possible and we would support direct talks between the two parties to achieve that," he said.

Hakan Fidan, currently visiting Azerbaijan, emphasized during a briefing that the upcoming period should mark the commencement of stability in the South Caucasus.

"The onward journey should unfold in a peaceful manner. Türkiye's relations with Armenia are expected to enhance following the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We endorse dialogues between Azerbaijan and Armenia aimed at normalizing relations and stand ready to undertake any tasks assigned to us," Fidan said.