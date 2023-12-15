Our devoted teachers, I believe, will continue to exert their utmost to impart knowledge to young generation in spirit of dedication to ideology of Azerbaijanism - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. By making exceptional efforts to shape our courageous and triumphant sons, who enabled our people to experience the joy of Victory, our devoted teachers, I believe, will continue to exert their utmost not only to impart excellent knowledge to the young generation but also to foster the growth of the youth in the spirit of dedication to national and moral values, as well as the ideology of Azerbaijanism, President Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the XVI Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers, which started in Baku.

"The alignment of Azerbaijan's education system with progressive international standards is instrumental in cultivating a competitive human capital. The government provides comprehensive support for our talented youth, facilitating their pursuit of studies at prestigious higher education institutions abroad.

Following our brilliant victory in the Patriotic War, schools built to the most modern standards are now in operation in the liberated territories. The future-worthy citizens are studying in these schools. The newly established Karabakh University will undoubtedly rejuvenate the historical educational environment in the region in the near future.

I am sure that your congress will make important decisions through comprehensive discussions, bringing together the country’s intellectual potential for sustainable development in education with a firm commitment to achieving strategic goals in the field of education and reaching the objectives outlined in the First State Program for the Great Return by conducting a thorough analysis of the past," President Ilham Aliyev said.