Azerbaijani Air Force UAV units performs training flights (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 19 December 2023 16:42 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) units of the Azerbaijani Air Force have carried out training flights following the training plan approved by the Defense Minister, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the ministry.

"The UAV personnel conducted aerial reconnaissance along the planned paths and, after determining the coordinates of the conditional enemy's ground targets, destroyed them with accurate air strikes, among other things. All of the tasks assigned in the exercise were completed satisfactorily," the ministry said in a statement.

