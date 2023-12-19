Meeting of Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental commission to be held in Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. A meeting of the intergovernmental economic commission between Azerbaijan and Turkey will be held in Ankara, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz said during a speech at the "Business World Meeting" event, Trend reports.

"We plan to gather representatives of the business world there too. The exact date is not yet known, but perhaps this will happen in the second half of February. Let's prepare a new roadmap for trade and economic relations between the two countries," Yilmaz said.

Baku is hosting the "Meeting of the Business World" event with participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trend reports.

The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.

Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two days.