Russia expects Armenian PM to visit St. Petersburg - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Russia is expecting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to visit St. Petersburg, Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“We proceed from the fact that Pashinyan will take advantage of the invitation of the president of Russia and arrive on December 25-26 in St. Petersburg to take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and in the traditional pre-New Year meeting of the heads of state of the CIS member states,” she noted.

Zakharova pointed out that Russia's position on all aspects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization has been repeatedly and in detail stated by both the president and the foreign minister.

She emphasized that Russia is always ready to resolve all issues with Yerevan in a calm, professional and partnership manner.

