Neocolonialism plagues our country - New Caledonia representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Neocolonialism is plaguing New Caledonia, said President of New Caledonian EDIPOP Popular Editions Brenda Wanabe during the briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress", Trend reports.

"New Caledonia's decolonization policy remains unchanged, but we must be prepared to quadruple our efforts now to enlighten our new generation, our country's youth, about the current situation in New Caledonia," she said.

According to Wanabe, neocolonialism is part of the strategy of the French state.

"In New Caledonia, we consume a lot of French products. The customs barriers set up by the French state do not allow us to change our exporting country. Or it could be prevented by the French billions that are still present in our country," she said.

"For the youth of New Caledonia, it is clear that we must continue the fight against colonialism and continue our ancestors' resistance. We are raising awareness among New Caledonian people, youth, and activists at all levels. People under colonial rule must not abandon their freedom and independence fight," she added.

The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku. The briefing was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization.

