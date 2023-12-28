France should stop destructive activity against Azerbaijan - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. France, unable to digest Azerbaijan's successes and intending to unleash chaos in the region, continues its biased and unjust policy, Member of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Emin Hajiyev told Trend.

Hajiyev emphasized that it is not surprising that France, a country where human rights are grossly violated, demonstrates a barbaric approach towards a cultural monument of Azerbaijan.

"The mayor's office of the French Evian has decided to demolish the monument to the Khan's daughter Khurshidbanu Natavan (19th-century poetess), an outstanding figure of Azerbaijani art, considered a symbol of our culture. The monument was installed in 2017 in the French city of Evian-les-Bains. Along with this, the city hall, which signed a charter of friendship and cooperation with the Azerbaijani town of Ismayilli in 2015, made another unfair decision to remove all inscriptions related to the 'Azerbaijan Park' in the city," the MP said.

He noted that Macron's government, which pursues a policy of arming Armenia instead of solving its internal problems, contributes to the strengthening of revanchist sentiments in Armenia.

"Our specialized agencies exposed a French spy network. This shows once again that France, using its extensive agent network, is trying to undermine internal stability in different countries. The French government should stop making provocative plans against our country. France should realize that such a policy will not bring any results," the MP added.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel