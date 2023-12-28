Azerbaijan, Armenia not far away from final peace agreement - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan is currently awaiting Armenia’s response to Baku’s comments on the latest draft of the peace proposal, Elchin Amirbayov, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Special Assignments, said in an interview with The Guardian, Trend reports.

“We appear to be not far from a final deal. We do require a result-oriented exercise. I realize that after three decades of negotiations and no substantial accomplishments, there is a certain amount of exhaustion and irritation in both parties about how long we will continue to meet one another without any reasonable results. Our preference would be to have peace agreements. An article that would speak about some kind of bilateral commission that needs to be set up in order to address all those misunderstandings or differences in interpretations between us,” he said.

Amirbayov also noted that the linkage between Azerbaijan and its exclave, Nakhchivan, which passes through Armenia, is crucial for Baku in terms of national security but also in terms of ensuring an alternative route for the Middle Corridor.

“We can't afford to squander any more time. Armenia has not even begun a feasibility study for the 42-km segment after three years. Of course, we cannot compel Armenia to carry out their commitments, and it is absurd to imply that we would invade to impose this corridor through force or other means. As a backup plan, we reached out to Iran to create a road and train link through Iran,” he added.

The president's representative pointed out that if it is possible, the existence of an alternative route might make Armenia realize how much they could lose by continuing to resist the link going through its land.