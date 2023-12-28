Azerbaijan's foreign policy prioritizes relations with neighboring states - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan's tensions in relations with Iran were eased, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

He reminded that on January 27 this year, as a result of a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, the embassy personnel was evacuated.

“Along with this, high-level contact took place between the two countries on the issue under consideration. As a result, it was possible to mitigate the tension in Azerbaijani-Iranian relations,” he noted.

Relations with neighboring states have priority place in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, the minister said.

“During the year, six visits were made by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the states of Central Asia,” the minister noted.

Will be updated