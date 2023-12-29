Azerbaijan expands composition of commission on cooperation with NATO - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Amendments have been made to the decree “On some issues regarding the composition of the commission on cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO”, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the corresponding decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, after the paragraph “Head of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan” new paragraphs were added:

1. Head of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

2. Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

