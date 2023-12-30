Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan doesn't see serious obstacles to concluding peace treaty with Armenia - Hikmet Hajiyev (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 30 December 2023 03:39 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan does not see any serious obstacles to concluding a peace treaty with Armenia, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with TRT World, Trend reports.

“We do not see any serious obstacles to concluding a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is a little difficult to talk about specific dates, since further negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are still necessary to complete the process,” he said.

