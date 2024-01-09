Azerbaijani leadership instructs to prosecute responsible for fire outbreak in Baku perinatal center - assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The government of the country has instructed to investigate the incident that occurred this evening at the Republican Perinatal Center, to identify and strictly prosecute those responsible, said Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Trend reports.

Alakbarov noted that the investigation of the incident was taken under the control of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

A fire broke out at the Republican Perinatal Center in Baku on the night of January 8. Bodies of four children treated in the intensive care unit for newborns of the Center were found.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel