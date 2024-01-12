Baku hosting "State-business partnership: basis of sustainable economy" conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. A conference themed "State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy" is taking place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference is initiated by representatives of various business associations and entrepreneurs working in industries such as manufacturing, construction, agriculture, logistics, ICT, healthcare, insurance, tourism, textiles, and other sectors.

A movie highlighting Azerbaijan's accomplishments in diversifying its economy and fostering the growth of the private sector throughout the last two decades will be demonstrated at the event.

The conference will be concluded with issuing a statement supporting the political course led by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on behalf of the participants.

Will be updated