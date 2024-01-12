Azerbaijan maintains positive experience regarding electoral rights - ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan has a positive experience with regard to electoral rights, said Commissioner for Human Rights (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Trend reports.

The ombudsman made the statement during her speech at the round table meeting on "Ensuring the electoral right of citizens".

According to Aliyeva, a number of previous elections were held by the Electoral Code, and Azerbaijan's commitment to the principles of legal, democratic state building, ensuring human rights and freedoms, further democratization of society, development of governance, national legislation and electoral technologies, strengthening the traditions of national statehood was affirmed.

"Taking into account the positive experience of the past years, the Commissioner for Human Rights, employees of the Ombudsman's Office, and regional centers will carry out observation at polling stations, including those organized in military units, penitentiary institutions, and other closed institutions, both in the capital and in the regions of the country on their initiative," she said.

"I would like to note that there is a positive experience in our country about the electoral rights. Therefore, our goal is solely aimed at explaining human rights more clearly, including electoral rights and procedures. Thus, every voter should know that they have the right to vote for any candidate they trust and know how to do it without being influenced in any way," Aliyeva added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

