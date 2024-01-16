MP notes success in domestic, foreign policy as reasons for Azerbaijan becoming strong

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The success achieved in both domestic and foreign policies have turned Azerbaijan into a strong state, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskenderov told Trend.

''The electoral process in the country has already begun and the campaigning has kicked off,'' Iskenderov noted.

He reminded that for the first time in Azerbaijan's history, the election will cover the entire sovereign Azerbaijan.

The MP added that Azerbaijan is going through the most important period of its history and has become a strong state.

"Of course, it was not so easy to reach this stage. The confidence in the head of state at every election has made it possible to achieve all the set goals. Now we have even bigger goals ahead of us," he emphasized.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel