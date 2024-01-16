First presidential election in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh: report from Aghaly village of Zangilan district (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Following the second Karabakh war and the subsequent anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan has fully secured its borders and eliminated separatism on its territory. Some Armenian separatists surrendered, others were captured while trying to escape.

All this should have been a lesson to Armenia and its patrons. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army, and the Azerbaijani people are capable of returning and defending their historical lands.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani people are already on the verge of a major milestone. The extraordinary presidential election is to be held in the country on February 7, 2024. This year, however, it will be special.

In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev said:

"The first reason is, of course, the full restoration of our sovereignty. The elections mark the end of an era. In September, we concluded such an era, which was an epochal event. I think that there has been no similar Victory in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan. Considering all the factors – political, military, the 30-year occupation, the natural terrain of the territory, the number of defense lines – I think that this is the most brilliant Victory of our people and state. Of course, when this new era begins, a presidential election should mark the beginning of this new era. Because every period is a certain period of time, and the liberation of the territories occupied for 30 years and the full restoration of sovereignty are the beginning of a new period. This is the first reason.

The second reason is that for the first time in our independent life, an election will be held in every part of our territory. Since presidential election is the most important election compared to all other elections, I thought that the first election to be held in all territories should be the presidential election. If we were to hold this election on time, i.e. in April 2025, then municipal elections would be the first to be held. I thought that would not be right. The presidential election should be the first election to be held in liberated territories and every part of our country.

Another reason is that my activities as President have passed the 20-year mark. This is also a certain period, and we must treat this as a conclusion in itself, and the holding of a presidential election again after 20 years, of course, represents a justification for this chronological period. So, these are the main reasons. But I have arranged these reasons according to their importance. The first reason, of course, is the beginning of a new era, and the presidential election will provide a blessing for this new era as well."

On this occasion, Trend News Agency prepared a report from Aghaly village of Zangilan district about the first presidential election in liberated Karabakh: