US ambassador returns to Baku after short absence

Politics Materials 16 January 2024 16:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. US Ambassador Mark Libby returned to Baku after a short absence, Trend reports via the US Embassy.

"ln the spirit of Azerbaijan’s “Year of Solidarity for a Green World” and Baku’s hosting of COP29, Ambassador-designate Libby and his wife Danusia traveled back from Washington to Baku this past weekend with net zero carbon emissions through offsets secured by our embassy’s purchase of sustainable aviation fuel," the embassy wrote on X (Twitter).

In early January the ambassador left for Washington.

On January 4, he took the oath of office at a ceremony attended by US Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Noyes. His wife Danusia and son Andrew were also present at the event.

