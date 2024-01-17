Deadline for applying to conduct "exit poll" at Azerbaijan's presidential election upcoming

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Tomorrow, the time limit for accepting documents submitted for accreditation by organizations intending to hold "exit-poll" at the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan expires, Trend reports.

This is mentioned in the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures on preparation and holding of extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the Calendar Plan, the documents are accepted by the Central Election Commission (CEC) not later than 20 days before the voting day (until January 18, 2024).

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel