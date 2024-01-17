No stern demurs over election breeches noted in prior missions to Azerbaijan - CIS senior

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. No serious complaints about law violations were recorded during previous election missions to Azerbaijan, the First Deputy Secretary-General of the CIS Leonid Anfimov told reporters on the sidelines of the CIS delegation's meeting at the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the CEC.

"We have conducted 11 observation missions for the election held in Azerbaijan. The objective of the CIS delegation is to observe compliance with the legislation and international norms governing the electoral process. During our previous missions, there were no significant complaints about the conduct of the election, including violations of the law," he explained.

"We have come here not to find faults but to assist the relevant state and government structures in conducting elections transparently and democratically within the framework of the legislation," Anfimov added.

On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 7 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel