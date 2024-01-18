Azerbaijan keeps logging authorized representatives of presidential candidates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Authorized representatives of three more candidates for the presidential election in Azerbaijan have been registered, the Secretary of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC), Arifa Mukhtarova said, Trend reports via the CEC.

Thus, at the meeting of the Central Election Commission held today, the issue of registering authorized representatives of presidential candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, as well as authorized representatives of the Popular Front Party of Integral Azerbaijan was discussed.

The issue was put to a vote and adopted.

On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

