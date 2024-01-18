Azerbaijan counts organizations urging for exit poll at presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Three organizations submitted accreditation documents to conduct an exit poll at the early presidential election in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports via the CEC.

On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

