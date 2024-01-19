Azerbaijani and Algerian FMs discuss regional situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf within the framework of the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as the regional situation and highlighted their satisfaction with the recent growth of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria. The importance of the political discussion platform from the viewpoint of cooperation prospects was emphasized.

Minister Attaf expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for their efforts, saying that Azerbaijan successfully headed the Non-Aligned Movement for four years and played a key role in its resurrection. It was emphasized that Algeria and Azerbaijan have a mutually advantageous cooperation agenda in regional and international institutions, as well as the necessity of expanding mutual contacts to increase cooperative efforts in this regard.

The sides exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

The Non-Aligned Movement espouses policies and practices of cooperation, especially those that are multilateral and provide mutual benefit to all those involved.