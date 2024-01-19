France's burning cultural ties with Azerbaijan is worst that could be – Elchin Amirbayov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. France's burning of cultural bridges with Azerbaijan is the very last thing to do, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov stated this in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, Trend reports.

Amirbayov condemned the act of vandalism committed on December 30 last year against the monument to Azerbaijani poetess of the XIX century, Khurshidbanu Natavan, installed in French Evian in 2017.

Referring to France's baffling and deeply disappointing reckless behavior towards Azerbaijan, the representative of the Azerbaijani President noted that "for the first time in the history of our relations with foreign countries, some countries adopt so many biased resolutions that are not based on our bilateral relations but are adopted under pressure from the Armenian Diaspora."

The publication dedicated to the ongoing diplomatic crisis in relations between Paris and Baku also mentions the appeal adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament on January 18 of this year to the Azerbaijani government to cut off all economic ties with France as a protest reaction to another anti-Azerbaijani resolution adopted by the French Senate the day before.

