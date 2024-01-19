Azerbaijan, Tanzania discuss prospects for cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania January Makamba on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The discussions encompassed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tanzania in tourism, humanitarian, economic, energy and other domains, as well as bilateral engagement within the multilateral platforms.

Highlighting the Azerbaijan-Tanzania cooperation agenda implemented within the multilateral platforms, the Azerbaijani FM hailed the level of mutual support for the candidacies and projects put forward by Azerbaijan and Tanzania in the international platforms such as the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The ministers underscored the role of the ongoing working contacts between the two countries in this regard.

During the meeting, the two also stressed the importance of stepping up the political consultations between the two countries and expanding the bilateral legal framework. The meeting also focused on other issues of bilateral cooperation agenda.