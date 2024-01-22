Azerbaijani presidential election - opportunity to show parties' public authority, MP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The presidential election in Azerbaijan is a favorable democratic opportunity created by the state to show the public authority level of the parties, MP Musa Gasimli told Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports.

The MP noted that election enables to find out the internal capabilities of parties, their organizational structure, their shortcomings, and to study and improve the electoral practice.

"The scheduling of extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan was justified by historical necessity. Since adoption of the Constitutional Act on the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 18, 1991 until the present moment, election will take place throughout the entire territory of the country for the first time," said Gasimli.

He emphasized that the sovereignty of the Azerbaijan Republic is fully established throughout the country, and the national flag of Azerbaijan is raised in every settlement.

"This has created a completely new historical reality in Azerbaijan. A new period has begun in the country's life. Displaced persons are gradually returning to their homeland. The new reality has created the need for extraordinary presidential election," added the MP.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

