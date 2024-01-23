Some forces fail to digest Azerbaijan's achievements - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. There have always been and will be forces that do not absorb Azerbaijan's achievements, Azerbaijani Parliament MP Elshan Musayev told Trend.

"However, these forces will never be able to throw a shadow over our freedom and development. Because we have such a leader as President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

Musayev remarked that the liberation of the occupied territories had previously appeared to be an impossible dream

"But President Ilham Aliyev has made this seemingly pipe dream a reality. Azerbaijan's sovereignty is fully secured. President Ilham Aliyev has given us the greatest joy in the world.

There is little time left before the presidential election. The campaigning and propaganda stage has already begun, with candidates presenting their platforms, slogans, and ideas to voters. We, as a state and nation, have a huge opportunity. President Ilham Aliyev will always treat his people as the apple of his eye and will guide our country to great success and victory. We are lucky people, happy citizens, because we live and work in Azerbaijan, led by such a knowledgeable leader," the MP added.

