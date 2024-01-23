President Ilham Aliyev is head of state who ensures well-being of citizens - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. President Ilham Aliyev, with his profound knowledge, excellent state thinking, and flexible and effective management skills, is the person who most worthily represents the Azerbaijani nation and state in the international arena, Musa Gasimli, MP told Trend.

President Ilham Aliyev has proved to the world the Azerbaijani nation's high intellectual level and culture through his statements at all events. Over the last two decades, Azerbaijanis have ensured that the country's national and state interests are best protected at international conferences addressed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Gasimli noted that hosting multiple international summits in Azerbaijan is linked to faith, trust, and respect for President Ilham Aliyev.

"This factor played a key role in the decision to hold COP29 in Baku,'' he said.

Since the birth of society, people have always wanted to live in safe, stable conditions with a certain future. President Ilham Aliyev is the head of state who has built a stable and sustainably developing country and ensured a safe life for citizens. Azerbaijan is the safest country for comfortable and safe living in the world. The people of Azerbaijan do not want to return to the chaos and anarchy of the 1990s and will never allow such a thing. Thus, the citizens of the country will first of all vote for themselves, for their safe lives, and for stable, sustainable development," he noted.

Gasimli mentioned that the voters will vote for the grandiose work done in the country for the last 20 years and for the innovations implemented in Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev.

"It is well known that not only the former separatist regime in Karabakh but also Armenia itself did not have an economy, human resources, financial resources, or military-industrial complex capable of occupying Azerbaijani territories. Armenia has never been able to compare itself with Azerbaijan in terms of state power. So the question arises: which country or countries occupied the territories of Azerbaijan? The answer to this question is obvious. If Azerbaijan had been left alone with Armenia, it could have liberated the occupied territories in a short period of time. However, the solution to the conflict for many years was linked to the policies of other states.

President Ilham Aliyev, in the second Karabakh War, and as a result of anti-terrorist measures of local character, solved the problem of Karabakh once and for all in 2023. The problem of Karabakh, artificially created in 1923 on the territory of Azerbaijan, defeated the states pursuing the policy of double standards.

Restoration works in the territories liberated from occupation, the commissioning of two airports in short terms, the construction of new cities, and the return of IDPs to their ancestral homeland testify to the power of the state under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the systematic fulfillment of each work.

Thus, President Ilham Aliyev has solved the most important problem facing the Azerbaijani people since 1988: defeated and crushed aggressive Armenia, world Armenians, and their patrons; liberated the territories of Azerbaijan from enemy occupation; eradicated separatism; and established state sovereignty throughout the country. This is the first and only head of state who implemented the dreams of the nation, which seemed unfulfilled, and opened a new era of development," the MP said.

The MP also noted that with the coming to power of President Ilham Aliyev, who won the elections in 2003, a new stage in the history of modern Azerbaijani statehood began.

"This stage is characterized by several peculiarities. President Ilham Aliyev, whose main goal of policy is to improve the welfare of the people, has carried out broad reforms in all spheres of the country's life. New workplaces have been opened, and the poverty level has been reduced. Azerbaijan has turned from a country of the poor to a country of the well-to-do. Confidence in the future increased. Special attention was paid to the youth. Opportunities were created for those wishing to get an education. The number of study places was increased at the expense of the state budget. Education became accessible. State programs for studying at leading universities in foreign countries were adopted.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the authority and influence of the Azerbaijani state in the international arena have increased, and the country has gained many friends. Twenty years of experience have shown that Azerbaijan is a state whose words are matched with deeds.

The interests of Azerbaijan are above all for President Ilham Aliyev, who speaks only from the position of national-state interests for justice and fairness. He gives a worthy answer to the heads of state who crossed the "red line." Being a skilled connoisseur of world politics and international relations, President Ilham Aliyev has made a great contribution to the foreign policy of the Azerbaijani state, both from historical, theoretical, and practical points of view," the MP said.

He also emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan has concentrated about 75 percent of the economy of the South Caucasus in its hands as a result of its right policy.

"Steps were taken to put an end to the oil dependence of the economy; major projects were implemented.

Azerbaijan has established a powerful army and a modern military-industrial complex capable of protecting the country from foreign military interference. Azerbaijan, which occupies a special place at international arms exhibitions, is a country that sells weapons.

Wherever the head of state steps, this place turns into a paradise. Actually, during the years of his rule, President Ilham Aliyev has created a miracle and presented it to the world. This miracle is Azerbaijan," Gasimli concluded.

