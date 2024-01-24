EU keeps disregarding Western Azerbaijanis' right to return to their native homeland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The fact that the document adopted by the European Union (EU) at the UN in 2024 regarding its priorities contains the phrase "ensuring the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians," inflating the issue of the return of Karabakh Armenians and not addressing the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their ancestral homeland, once again emphasizes that the EU is a prisoner of double standards and demonstrates its approach to issues through the prism of ethnic and religious sympathies, Western Azerbaijan Community stated, Trend reports.

"Meanwhile, the narrative of "ensuring the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians" is no longer voiced even by Armenia itself, and in this sense, the European Union's policy of "being more Armenian than the Armenians themselves," which views Azerbaijani-Armenian relations through the eyes of France, is ironic," the Community notes.

